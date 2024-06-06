Perhaps more upsetting is what he called the lack of forceful action by administrators after he raised concerns about the slurs.

Leevert Holmes, who is Black, described multiple incidents where students at the school in the Mission called him the N-word. He said both Latino and Black students have used the slur against him dating back to last fall.

School is out for summer at John O’Connell High School, but a special education teacher says he is reeling from months of racist harassment by students and a lack of administrative support.

Here is Holmes’ timeline of alleged incidents and responses by the school administration:

“It’s just becoming an issue right now that I just don’t feel safe,” Holmes said. “I feel like each time I come into the school, someone somewhere—either in my classroom or outside of the classroom in the hallways—is going to call me the N-word.”

Sept. 28, 2023: A student called him a “bitch ass” N-word in the classroom. When Holmes sent a referral to the administration, a counselor assigned an educational consequence without a follow-up.

Nov. 7, 2023: A second student threatened Holmes with physical violence while calling him the N-word in a classroom. After a referral, the student was suspended for two days but allegedly returned un-remorseful.

Jan. 25, 2024: A third student said “fuck that [N-word]” to Holmes in his classroom. After a referral to the new school principal, a counselor assigned that student an educational consequence writing assignment to turn in within two weeks. It was never completed.

Feb. 22, 2024: The students from the November and January incidents encountered Holmes together in a hallway and screamed the N-word at him three times. After a referral to the principal, one student admitted to saying it and was assigned a research paper on the slur. It was not completed.

March 12, 2024: A fourth student called Holmes an N-word in his classroom. After an administration referral, a scheduled meeting with the student and a parent never happened, with no known consequences.

March 15, 2024: The student from the November incident encountered Holmes in a hallway and threatened to call him an N-word if he continued to talk to her. After an administration referral and a parent meeting, the student was reminded to complete the previously assigned research paper. It was not completed.