“Those are the kinds of conversations you can have casually in San Francisco,” Crabbe recalled with a laugh. “In any other city, you’d have to really seek it out.”

The interaction felt quintessentially SF, where it’s not uncommon to receive pitches about potential funding while handing over an espresso or discover that one of the regulars is a big-shot financier.

Lauren Crabbe got her first business card from an investor around the time she and her husband opened up their third Andytown Coffee location.

VCs typically back fast-growth tech startups, not cafes, but the simple proximity of investors to San Francisco’s historically high-quality coffee culture could explain the glut of funding that local caffeine peddlers have received over the years. Blue Bottle, Philz, Peet’s, La Boulange and Sightglass are among some of the more notable Bay Area cafes to raise millions of dollars from outside investors or get bought out.

After the news broke, The Standard tapped Crabbe and other small-batch Sightglass contemporaries who started around the early 2010s to hear their takes on whether VC funding clashes with the ethos of small-batch beans and what’s currently driving the local coffee scene.

The question of ‘selling out’

Despite a handful of investment pitches over the years, Andytown has expanded to six locations around the Bay Area without taking any of that funding. “We’re very proud of that—and of our scrappiness,” Crabbe said.

For her, there’s a joy in not having to justify to an investor how her values play into how she runs Andytown. That spans major decisions on wages or staffing to minor ones, like keeping extra whipped cream free.