“We want people to forget the Doom Loop,” said Chloé Hennen, editor in chief of 7×7, which is opening up a social club that will host ticketed workshops featuring local chefs, artists and other makers.

While the first iteration included 17 pop-ups , the second batch scaled down to 11 activations across eight new storefronts . The goal remains to revitalize a part of the city that’s struggled to bounce back from the decimation of retail and office workers downtown .

Each business is guaranteed three months of free rent by SF New Deal , the nonprofit that manages the program with funding primarily from the Office of Economic Workforce and Development (OEWD) and Wells Fargo. The program also provides expedited permitting, additional grants to cover business expenses, and the possibility to extend the free lease for three additional months.

“It’s been sleepless,” Dario Barbone said with a tired smile, as he surveyed the partially unpacked boxes and strewn papers at Aurora Centro, the Italian deli he’s opening in Salesforce Park this week.

On Friday afternoon, a handful of small business owners scrambled to set up their shiny new storefronts in downtown San Francisco . The frenzied proprietors aiming to open their shops this week are part of the second cohort of the city’s Vacant to Vibrant program , which is filling empty storefronts with small businesses by providing free rent and other support.

Here’s how the members of the latest cohort plan to take advantage of their new digs and what a successful pop-up experience would look like for them.

“We’re focused on showing that downtown can be a diverse, vibrant and inclusive place that’s a reflection of the city broadly, but also has its own unique identity,” said Jenais Zarlin, co-founder and chief impact officer at SF New Deal.

The program aims to give small business owners a chance to experiment with a new location and clientele—while hopefully bringing their existing customers to the neighborhood, as well.

“We want people to get out, connect, remember what makes this city so great and participate in the revitalization of San Francisco,” Hennen said.

Steep also wants to “create as many shifts as we can” for the youth on its payroll, he added, and encourage young people to participate in bringing downtown back. “Everyone says ‘It’s dying,’ so the more optimism we can have down here, the better,” he said.

Steep, a subsidiary of nonprofit Juma Ventures , will serve boba and beverages like yuzu grape lemonade, while providing job training to young people between ages 16 and 24. The aim is to set up for the long term, according to Steep co-founder Alvin Yu: “At the end of the day, it has to make sense for everybody, but we’re aiming for a long-term, win-win situation,” he said.

For Corinne Smith, the artist behind Critty Smitty, success will look like “further engagement and connection with the community and beyond.” She’s painting a mural on the walls of Aurora Centro and selling a collection of her work in the shop. Smith also hopes to “meet others to collaborate, share ideas or explore opportunities outside of the work I typically do,” she said.

Aurora’s Barbone says he wants to keep his downtown shop, if he can figure out how to make it work financially (he also operates a tiny space in Potrero Hill). “If I make people happy, then, mission accomplished,” he said. “And I would love to extend, if I’m financially viable.”

From its location in the park, Aurora Centro will sell fresh paninis, as well as picnic provisions like tinned fish, crackers and nuts. The space will host musicians and artists, including his co-activator, Critty Smitty.

Steep will share its space with ffrancesca, an ephemeral art gallery from SFMOMA workers Fernanda Partida Ochoa and Fernanda Carlovich. They plan to display work from various artists on dueling themes of kinship and otherness, which patrons can purchase.

“As part of the local art community and immigrants in this city, we want to gain expertise from independently running a space in San Francisco,” the curators wrote in an email, “And ensure that the artists have real benefits from partnering with us: visibility, sales, and the chance to produce something they are excited about.”

Paper Son Cafe — 303 2nd St., N102

Paper Son Cafe, started by former tech worker Alex Pong, opened up its first pop-up at Neighbor Bakehouse in the Dogpatch and is following up its new Vacant to Vibrant location in the East Cut.

The shop aims to serve locally roasted coffee in Asian-inspired drinks. Think: a Pandan Aerocano or a Guava Pillow, a whimsically named beverage consisting of bubbly coffee topped with a layer of guava foam and dusted with Chinese plum powder.

The shop’s name itself is a term used to refer to Chinese people who illegally immigrated to the United States by purchasing fake documentation showing they were related to existing citizens or residents. Just as the paper son relationship often “morphed into a genuine connection,” the shop aims to create community through selling coffee, it says.

Bakery Hungry Crumbs and artist Cole Skaggs, who draws inspiration from the natural world, will combine forces on Fremont Street in their East Cut space.

Alongside classics like chocolate chip, Hungry Crumbs will sell specialty hand-crafted cookies with ingredients like lemon curd, tart cherries or strawberries.

Skaggs will supplement those sweet treats with his tree and wood-grain-inspired prints, zines and apparel.