BART’s Red Line service will be closed all day Wednesday after a track maintenance vehicle derailed overnight near Oakland’s 19th Street station.

The derailment blocked one set of tracks and forced BART to suspend Red Line service between Millbrae and Richmond. There were no injuries related to the derailment and crews were working to re-rail the vehicle, a BART spokesperson said. Officials did not say what caused the train to derail.

Passengers can expect a 20-minute delay in the Berryessa and SFO/Millbrae directions through downtown Oakland due to emergency trackwork between the MacArthur and 19th Street Oakland stations.

BART advised riders coming from Richmond to take an Orange Line Berryessa train and transfer to a Yellow Line San Francisco train at MacArthur. Orange Line trains from Richmond will divert to West Oakland after 12th Street station before turning back towards Berryessa.

The transit agency announced it will run longer Orange Line trains throughout the day to accommodate more passengers. Due to the blocked trackway, trains may stop at different platforms than usual at 12th and 19th Street stations.