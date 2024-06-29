While Pink Saturday’s festivities are anything but competitive, it was hard not to award a prize for Most Adorable Setup to two South Bay couples—Shaf Khan, Hope Donovan, Chika and Chen Jiang—who were having their own magical tea party for four, complete with iridescent goblets, charcuterie and dried flowers. This would be their only explicitly queer event of the weekend, as they were otherwise prepping for a big anime convention in Los Angeles next week.