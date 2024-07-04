UC Berkeley firebomb suspect was star pitcher, family threw huge July 4 parties

To them, Goonan was a standout athlete who used to rock out in battle of the bands competitions. He was, for all intents and purposes, a “normal” kid from a loving family.

So when 34-year-old Goonan was arrested last month on suspicion of torching two lawns, a construction site and a police vehicle at UC Berkeley, former friends and neighbors said they were shocked. This was not the man they knew.

His family also threw huge July 4 block parties that got so popular they had to stop hosting them.

Way before Casey Goonan was accused of firebombing a cop car in a pro-Palestinian protest—and years before he described America as a “fascist hellhole” in online posts—he was a star high school pitcher and wide receiver.

Goonan also faces separate felony charges for wielding a hammer outside a San Francisco women’s conference that critics deemed anti-transgender. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

“Mr. Goonan intends to enter a not guilty plea to the federal charges and fight these allegations,” said Jeff Wozniak, Goonan’s lawyer.

Long removed from his high school days, Goonan now faces criminal charges for his alleged act of protest. The Alameda County District Attorney said Wednesday the feds are taking over the case. A spokesperson for the U.S. Office of the Attorney General declined to provide further details.

‘He was the man’

“People came from all over,” said a longtime neighbor who did not want to be named because he was close with the family. “They’re good people.”

Goonan’s neighbors in Pleasant Hill, where he lives with his parents, said they were baffled by his arrest and online writings. After all, his family once hosted famous July 4 barbecues.

The parties in the quiet neighborhood became so well-known that strangers from other streets would wander over. None of the neighbors would give their names to The Standard for privacy reasons.

One neighbor said she went to the parties years ago, and spoke fondly of the fireworks and food.

“They’ve all been outstanding people,” another neighbor said of the Goonans. “The arrest was a shock.”

Goonan’s mother has posted photos cheering on the 49ers, including an “I wanna Brock ‘n’ roll all night and Purdy every day” T-shirt. Goonan’s father works for a construction company that has built buildings at UC Berkeley.

“Nowadays, you just don’t know,” a neighbor said. “You see kids go off to college and you wonder where they picked this stuff up.”

Wozniak noted that the Goonans have not hosted a July 4 party since 2004.

One of Goonan’s high school football teammates said he couldn’t believe the news reports were about the Goonan he knew until he saw the mugshot.

“It’s a shock,” said the teammate, who didn’t want to give his name for privacy reasons. “I’m just baffled why he would get himself involved in something like that.”

He described Goonan as outgoing, friendly and said he couldn’t recall his former teammate being involved in any kind of activism.