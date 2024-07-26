On a recent Friday, a meal started with Larzul dropping off complimentary warm bread and a little bowl of garlicky oil with parsley and basil for dunking. The soup of the day was tomato with crispy croutons. The entree was a substantive filet of sauteed trout atop creamy beurre blanc, with rice and a side of roasted carrots, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. A generous helping of tiramisu with a crème anglaise and almonds sprinkled over the top was the dessert.



Like it is at many San Francisco restaurants, business is down by about half from before the pandemic, Larzul says. But he’s able to keep prices low thanks to his long-term relationships with local fishmongers, and because he himself does the bulk of the work.