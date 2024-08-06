The couple lug the melons back to the city, scooping out the flesh and marinating it in sugar — the exact amount adjusted to the month of harvest. “July melon is different than a September melon,” Capozzi says. “The beauty is we can test the brix of the fruit so we can modify things.” (Brix is a measurement of sugar content.) The flesh is then pureed with a huge stick blender and added to the base. There is nothing else.



But the real secret to Garden Creamery — an example of the owners’ blind devotion — is the base. Whereas even the top ice cream shops in SF, like Bi-Rite Creamery, sanely choose to use high-quality, pre-pasteurized, pre-sweetened bases (namely, the high-quality Straus Creamery organic variety), Lang and Capozzi insist on pasteurizing their own base in a closet-size space in the 1,200-square-foot shop, so small it lacks even walk-in refrigeration. This allows them to make different bases for different ice creams, adjusting the sugar as needed.