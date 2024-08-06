A memo from Melgar obtained by The Standard outlines a proposal to make the one-way, L-shaped street into a two-way cul-de-sac, with the southern end closed to through traffic.

“These RVs and cars have made it dangerous for our participants and staff to walk to the Center, posing a risk to those who commute from bus stops,” Pomeroy CEO David Dubinsky said in a letter to stakeholders. “We have reached out to both the Mayor’s Office and to Supervisor Melgar’s Office to express our concerns about the dangers posed by the RVs parked on Zoo Road.”

However, there are issues with implementing the proposal, which Melgar pitched to the mayor’s office and department heads. For one, the encampment is located next to the Pomeroy Recreation & Rehabilitation Center, which puts it in direct conflict with the people who rely on it, many of whom have physical and developmental disabilities.

On Friday, days after a group of people living in vehicles left Winston Drive and ended up on a section of Zoo Road in front of a non-profit-run pool and rec center, San Francisco Supervisor Myrna Melgar floated a novel idea at City Hall: Reconfigure the street, let the families stay, and provide them with social services. In essence, create a long-sought-after safe parking site for RVs.

Garbage, water and sewage services would be provided by the city. Given that the occupants are mostly immigrants from South and Central America, La Raza Family Resource Center would be engaged to provide Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking staff to assist with immigration, food and social services.

The memo proposes a temporary parking permitting system — an idea studied for years in City Hall — that would assign a number and space to each participating family and prevent newcomers and location swaps. Single adults and couples would be forced to leave if they don’t take offers of assistance. No more than 25 families would be permitted to stay.

Melgar said she plans to introduce legislation in the coming months to force the creation of a city-run safe parking site on city property.

“We desperately need a safe parking site, and we need the mayor’s office to help us set that up,” Melgar told The Standard. “This is bigger than just District 7: We need a comprehensive plan to solve the issue of people who are living in their vehicles, because otherwise, it’s just moving them around and maybe even making things worse.”

The conversion of Zoo Road into a shelter for people living in vehicles would be the realization of a long-held vision for Melgar, who represents the city’s southwest side, and homelessness advocates. For the past few years, they have worked to earmark funding in the city’s budget for such programs and have searched alongside the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing for suitable locations for a permanent encampment.

‘Doesn’t make sense’

The idea of people living in vehicles on Zoo Road, however, doesn’t work for Dubinsky. Pomeroy’s CEO wants Mayor London Breed and Melgar to find a safe place for the RV residents that’s not in front of the center.

“Somebody’s got to take a look at a map and say, ‘How do we set something up where people who have to live in their cars and RVs can live with a little bit more dignity than putting them on the side of a road like this?’” Dubinsky said. “This doesn’t make sense.”

He doesn’t think Melgar’s plan is feasible. The street simply is not wide enough, he said.

“It doesn’t work,” Dubinsky said. “Let’s use that creative spirit to come up with a plan that can actually happen.”

The 50 or so vehicles now beside the Pomeroy Center take away parking spaces used by participants in its program, many of whom require wheelchairs, and block a path from the bus stop to the entrance, forcing some to use the street. A safety officer from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which owns the property Pomeroy leases, said the generators used by the vehicle dwellers are a fire danger.

Dubinsky has been down this road before. During the pandemic, when social-distancing protocols were in effect, about 50 people lived in RVs and tents in front of Pomeroy. There was even a chop shop where a man was selling stolen vehicle parts, which was eventually shut down by police.