City Hall allocated millions of dollars to the effort in 2022, but securing a location has been out of reach . Next month, new street parking restrictions and a road improvement project will force them all to leave, displacing the city’s largest RV encampment in two years and leaving the members of this fragile community to once again fend for themselves in a housing market where most of the options available to them will be worse than the situation they leave behind, and in a city which lacks an overarching strategy for dealing with its large and growing number of people living in vehicles.

Over the years, the RV dwellers of Winston Drive have drawn attention from nonprofit organizations seeking to help them find a secure place to live. At hearings before the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, they opposed parking restrictions, and they have met with the district supervisor to call for the city to establish a shelter to accept them with their vehicles, away from fast-moving traffic with access to utilities and housing services.

Within this population, the community in about 50 vehicles on Winston Drive stands apart for being just that—a community. Mostly Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking immigrants from Central and South America, some residents cook together, share childcare and gather to discuss shared concerns—the stuff of any neighborhood.

Parked on four streets between the eastern shore of Lake Merced and Stonestown Galleria about 120 vehicles—mostly RVs and trailers—are home to nearly 200 adults and children. Some have been there for months, others for years.

Priced out of their Daly City apartment after a rent increase, Carlos Lopez, 34, and Veronica Cañas, 29, and their two children moved into a borrowed RV on Winston Drive in March. Earlier this month, Lopez, a motorcycle mechanic, finished remodeling an RV of their own to live in. But despite the accomplishment, they’re still wary. “We’re worried and anxious,” Cañas said.

Along with more than a dozen other RV dwellers, the couple participated in a demonstration last week over the impending displacement, blocking Winston Drive with a van and holding signs. The three-hour protest, which fell on street sweeping day, forced motorists and the 29 Sunset 58 Lake Merced buses to reroute.

Their neighbor, Humberto Perez, 39, an immigrant from Mexico, has lived on Winston Drive for one year after breaking up with his partner. He works hauling construction debris twice a week, but business has been slow. He’s on a waitlist for housing. He wants a studio apartment to share with his six-year-old son. “They said they wouldn’t move us until they found us a place to live,” Perez said. “It’s the same as Mexico, they promise and never deliver.”

Across the city, there are 8,000 unhoused people on a given day and upward of 20,000 over the course of a year. Balancing the tremendous need with available resources is a constant negotiation for the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, which prioritizes families with children, veterans and seniors before the young and healthy.

Hope Kamer of Compass Family Services, which is the main services provider for homeless families, said the family shelter system is over-subscribed and the current homeless response system is outdated, especially for immigrant families. “It has become a catch-all for a lack of a citywide plan for the huge influx of newcomer and undocumented families and it’s fundamentally not resourced to do that. It’s just not what it was designed to do,” she said.