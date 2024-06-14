Across San Francisco, about 1,400 people live in 700 cars, trailers and motorhomes. Parked where there are few restrictions in the light industry section of Bayview-Hunters Point, the outskirts of the Design District and near the eastern shore of Lake Merced, these de facto residences are home to an estimated one-third of the city’s unsheltered population.

Most are working poor priced out of the Bay Area’s housing market or undocumented immigrants primarily from Central and South America. Some are reluctant commuters who live as far away as the deep Central Valley. Many are families with young children.

It’s a fragile existence, preferable to a life spent camping on sidewalks or bouncing around shelters, but in some ways just as tenuous. No one applauds this state of affairs or the dysfunction that brought it about. But there are some who profit from it, because some of the vehicles are not owned by their vulnerable inhabitants. They are rented month-to-month or sold lease-to-own at exorbitant prices.

The going rate is $500 to $2,000 per month depending on the age and condition of the vehicle along with the number of people packed in. The cost is less than the rent for a one-bedroom apartment, which averages $3,300, among the highest in the country. However, the vehicles are often dilapidated or inoperable, without insurance or current registration. In some areas, an underground economy keeps vehicles in working order with repair and utility services. And sharp business practices mean one missed rent or lease payment can result in eviction.