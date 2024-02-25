But Martinez’s community’s days may be numbered. City officials and police are planning to enforce a decades-old overnight parking ban for the area, the San Francisco Chronicle reported this week.

“I sit out here in the morning, have my coffee and talk to people walking by,” Martinez said, adding that most RV owners rely on each other for a sense of community. “That’s what I like about this place, and I would say I’m the newest guy on the block here.”

Martinez, 59, who has lived in San Francisco and the East Bay on and off for the last two decades, bought the vehicle from a friend after losing his job in 2022. It wasn’t the life he had imagined, but now he says he feels at home on the winding street in the shadow of Bernal Hill, where almost a dozen other RVs have set up camp.

After months of searching for a place to set up his RV, Armando Martinez finally found a spot on Bernal Heights Boulevard in October.

Representatives for Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the area, did not respond to The Standard’s requests for comment on the reported plans. But Martinez said police have come by to tell him and other RV owners that they’ll have to move soon.

Residents who spoke to The Standard on Saturday were split on their feelings about the stretch of RVs parked along the boulevard.

Audrey Chavez, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2006, said the motor homes and camper vans began to sprout up in the area around the start of the pandemic, but there were typically only two or three parked there at a time.

“Sometimes those who own dogs will let their dogs roam around and poop all over the place while not cleaning it,” Chavez said. “It’s annoying, but not enough for me to call and complain about it.”

Chavez said in the last six months, neighbors have been complaining more frequently on Nextdoor about the presence of the RVs. Still, she said the posters tend to exaggerate the situation.