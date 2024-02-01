Volunteers and nonprofit workers fanned out across San Francisco on Tuesday night to count the number of homeless people on the streets, as the city does every other year. But hardly anyone, even Mayor London Breed, thinks they got an accurate number.

“How are we supposed to tell whether or not they’re really unhoused?” Breed told The Standard after she spent several hours trawling the Tenderloin with the nonprofit Code Tenderloin as part of the Point-in-Time Count. “You’ve got a lot of folks out here who are unfortunately suffering from mental illness and addiction, and that’s a big difference from being homeless.”

The one-night count, conducted by every major city across the country, is required by the federal government to determine how much homelessness funding to allocate. Two years ago, 4,397 people were counted as living on the streets of San Francisco.

Funding—and political futures—are on the line. A significant jump in the number of people counted could mean not only more money for San Francisco’s shelter and housing efforts but also political baggage for Breed and other incumbents facing reelection in November.

As the night began, Code Tenderloin founder Del Seymour went so far as to tell canvassers not to worry if they couldn’t tally every single homeless person.

“If you see you’re irritating someone, walk back and leave them alone. We ain’t got to count every single person,” said Seymour, who is locally known as the unofficial mayor of the Tenderloin.