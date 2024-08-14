The bond would have increased property taxes at a rate of $19 per $100,000 of assessed value. That shakes out to an annual increase of about $190 for a home assessed at $1 million. BAHFA had estimated that taxpayers would have had to pay off a total of nearly $50 billion in loans resulting from the bond measure.

Among the most egregious discrepancies uncovered was the annual projected cost to taxpayers through fiscal year 2077-78. On the ballot, RM 4 listed the cost at $670 million, when the amount would actually be about $910 million after interest — a discrepancy of 35%.

The vote to reverse course is a stunning setback for housing activists and local officials who spent four years putting together the measure, banking on high voter turnout during the presidential election.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the commissioners of the Bay Area Housing Finance Authority decided to withdraw Regional Measure 4 — a proposed $20 billion bond — after opponents challenged the ballot item’s language and annual calculations .

A first-of-its-kind ballot measure that would have raised property taxes to fund affordable housing development across the Bay Area’s nine counties has been yanked from the November ballot.

But the errors uncovered in the proposal became too glaring to ignore even for its staunchest advocates, who, sources say, feared that RM 4 could negatively affect other bond measures down the line.

“We deeply regret this recommendation [to pull the ballot measure],” said Heather Hood, the Northern California market leader for Enterprise Community Partners, choking up in tears at the meeting. The national housing nonprofit has worked with BAHFA since its inception in 2020 and was instrumental in crafting the bill.

“We’ve had to think about the long run, and unfortunately, we think it’s now going to have to be longer,” she said, adding that she believed the bill would have a better shot with voters in a future election.