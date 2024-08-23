Mayor London Breed has appointed a new member to the Board of Education, after the president abruptly resigned amid a serious fiscal crisis at the San Francisco Unified School District.

Phil Kim, a 34-year-old educator, was sworn in by Breed on Friday afternoon at City Hall. Kim vowed to put children first as the district navigates low enrollment, financial deficits, and upcoming school closures.

“There are some really tough decisions coming down the pipeline,” Kim said in an interview. “The board needs to think through them hard.”

Kim, who has a decade of experience in education, previously ran for a spot on the school board and has worked in both the charter school system and San Francisco Unified School District. His most recent job was at the school district, in charge of the so-called “Resource Alignment Initiative,” which handles the upcoming school closures. He has resigned from that position to serve on the school board.

“My role, both as a former staffer and now as a commissioner, is to ensure that we’re building the best possible conditions for our students,” Kim said. “That commitment has not changed.”

Many supporters of Kim attended the swearing-in, including state Sen. Scott Wiener, City Attorney David Chiu, and supervisors and school board members.