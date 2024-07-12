“I am trying to pin all my hopes on us fighting,” Spor said. “I don’t want to acknowledge that [closure] is a possibility. It’s too awful.”

It’s unclear what schools will close at this point, but the reduction of schools and campuses appears to be non-negotiable, throwing families into uncertainty. Some of them are frantically seeking information about their children’s placements or planning to fight the district, while others have opted to leave San Francisco public schools entirely. Some of the district’s critics worry that if more families leave, shrinking enrollment will only lead schools to spiral further.

As San Francisco Unified School District grapples with a serious financial crisis , the district signaled plans to close, relocate, and consolidate some schools to help fix a deficit estimated in the hundreds of millions.

“I am terrified,” Spor said. “We are clearly on the chopping block.”

Serving as the incoming parent group president at her daughter’s elementary school, Spor is organizing other parents to fight against potentially sweeping school closures in San Francisco.

Who are the targets?

“She has been thriving in this small school environment,” Spor said. “I don’t know if she will do well in larger campus. I just fear that bigger class will have less personalized attention.”

But because of its small size and proximity to larger schools, Spor sees the school as a likely target for closure. If that happens, she may face longer commutes, a difficult adjustment and disruptions to her daughter’s learning.

Spor’s daughter is an incoming second-grader at the San Francisco Community School, which has about 290 students across nine grades. She described her daughter having a “magical experience” at the school, which has small classes and a tight community of parents and staff.

The district is expected to announce a list of schools that could close or merge in September based on a few factors: excellence, effective use of resources and equity. Specifically, district officials will look at academic performance, enrollment, building conditions, teacher turnover and other factors.

The district plans to gather community feedback over the course of months, a process that’s expected to be highly contentious. The school board is scheduled to vote on and finalize its decisions at the end of the year. Those selected schools will be closed starting in fall 2025.

For her part, Spor suspects that school officials are only gathering feedback for show and have “already decided what they want to do.”

Located just a block away from the San Francisco Community School, Monroe Elementary School is much larger, with about 550 students across six grades.

Emily Moriarty de Ayora, the chair of the parent-teacher association at Monroe, said she’s optimistic about the district’s handling of the upcoming closures and changes. However, she strongly urged school officials to listen to families.