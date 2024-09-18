Marin County officials were alerted to the issue when a permit inspection revealed sewage leaking along a bluffside property. A subsequent investigation and E. coli testing revealed “at least a few dozen” locations across a 1.5-mile stretch where sewage was flowing onto the beach at a rapid clip, according to Sarah Jones, director of the Marin County Community Development Agency, which handles environmental health services.

Bolinas Beach is closed for the first time in memory as human waste oozes down from the cliffs above, crystalizing along the bluffs in stinking hues of yellow, white, and brown.

The neighborhood in Bolinas where the sewage was discovered, known as the “Big Mesa,” is served by septic tanks, but Jones said the sheer amount of sewage — which was still flowing Tuesday, 12 days after the initial discovery — could not have come from one tank alone.

Despite the soured cliffs, surfers remain undeterred.

“I really don’t know much about this except that the surf is nice and empty,” Mickey Murch, a second-generation farmer and Bolinas surfer, told The Standard on Tuesday. “I go in the water even during the biggest storms in the winter, when people’s septic systems are overflowing, so maybe I have a good immune system. I’m a nonbeliever.”