Mark Cuban, fresh off the $4 billion sale last year of his beloved Dallas Mavericks basketball team to the controversial Adelson family, arrived in San Francisco eager to assume the role of entrepreneur again.

At an onstage Dreamforce appearance Thursday alongside Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff, the “Shark Tank” star recounted how he started his sales career at age 12, hawking unused garbage bags to neighbors in the Pittsburgh suburbs to raise money for basketball shoes.

Five decades later — with a lot more cash on his hands — Cuban is selling medication online. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company is attempting to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry by selling prescription drugs directly to consumers.

By skipping the middleman between a doctor’s notepad and the pharmacy, Cost Plus eliminates the markup on drugs, Cuban told conference attendees. “For men our age, that means we can get our Cialis,” he quipped.

Benioff uncomfortably glided past the joke and pivoted the conversation. Their relationship dates back to the late 1990s and the emerging dot-com industry: Benioff was trying to move customer service and sales software to the cloud, while Cuban created an innovative streaming service that was eventually purchased by Yahoo.