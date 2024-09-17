Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says he uses ChatGPT as a therapist

“I’m using it mostly as my therapist,” the Salesforce chief said. “How do you feel about that?”

The duo initially focused their jam-packed keynote on various perspectives of how artificial intelligence is changing the world , including OpenAI’s popular chatbot, ChatGPT . Huang explained how he likes to use ChatGPT as a personal tutor to help him learn about new topics.

The crowds at Dreamforce got to witness a bit of a live therapy session on Tuesday during a conversation between Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang .

“I can’t really tell whether I’m running for food or running away from being food, but I’m running all the time, and I don’t know where that comes from,” the Nvidia CEO mused. “I think I need to sign up for your same therapy and self-reflect.”

The duo batted the therapist bit back and forth several more times and actually did start to get more intimate as Benioff asked Huang about his motivation and drive. The CEO has led the chipmaker for 32 years and directed it through both its startup grind and recent AI supremacy .

The trend of people ditching their real-life therapists in favor of chatbots has gained steam, with mixed results . Chatting with AI is cheaper than a real session, Huang noted, though certainly that wouldn’t be a billionaire’s priority.

After Benioff played the counselor and joked that Huang could “lie down if you feel more comfortable,” the chipmaker invited himself to Benioff’s island compound.

“Marc, I’m going to come to Hawaii, we’re going to sit down, and we’re going to talk about it,” Huang said. “If I don’t put up some of my force field right now, you watch, I’ll be in tears in about five minutes, all of my emotions bubbling up to the surface.”

The billionaires’ lovefest continued until the end of the session, with Benioff describing Huang as having a beginner’s mind, and thanking him for his dedication to the field of AI.