In a news release Sunday afternoon, Breed said she’s carving out $8.5 million for the School Stabilization Team to help SFUSD overcome its dysfunction. The team will be led by Maria Su, who helms the city’s Department of Children, Youth, and Their Families, and Phil Ginsburg, general manager of the Recreation and Parks Department.

Hours after the San Francisco Unified School District’s governing board wrapped up a meeting in which it considered firing Superintendent Matt Wayne, it accepted the mayor’s offer.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Sunday that she’s lending some of her own staff to help the city’s troubled public school district, whose top official narrowly avoided termination just hours earlier.

Our public schools are in a difficult moment: looming closures, a worsening financial outlook, and an uncertain future. This is hard for families and educators, and as a graduate of SF public schools, I know how important they are for our kids. Today I am directing a new team… pic.twitter.com/dAKDlgvBcr

The emergency meeting this weekend in which the SFUSD’s Board of Education decided to retain Wayne comes as the district faces a state takeover and mulls a plan to close schools in response to falling enrollment.

“Our public schools are in a difficult moment: looming closures, a worsening financial outlook, and an uncertain future,” Breed wrote on X in a post that included an open letter about her decision. “This is hard for families and educators, and as a graduate of SF public schools, I know how important they are for our kids.”

The mayor also tapped Dr. Carl Cohn, a former superintendent of the Long Beach and San Diego school districts who served on the California Board of Education.

“I look forward to working with Mayor Breed’s team in helping SFUSD through this critical situation they are now experiencing,” Cohn said in a statement. “Throughout my decades of experience working in California across many levels, I understand the challenges for districts and how to tackle them.”