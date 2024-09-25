“This job gave me my first apartment when I was 19,” said Gentry, 44. “What are we gonna do after this? We don’t know.”

After the A’s final game in Oakland on Thursday, 400 concession workers, bartenders, and suite staff will lose their jobs and health insurance, with no severance pay, despite weeks of negotiations between their union and food-services giant Aramark.

Kenyetta Gentry has been selling hot dogs at the Oakland Coliseum for 24 years, but on the eve of the A’s departure, she stands to lose a lot more than her home team.

The A’s looming departure for Las Vegas has prompted vociferous criticism, with Oakland sports anchor Larry Beil deriding the team’s billionaire owner live on the air this week.

Stadium workers are also upset with the team.

Robert Preston, who has sold hot dogs for 39 years, said he believes the A’s never seriously considered staying in Oakland, even throughout months of discussions with the city about building a new stadium at Howard Terminal. The plan fell apart in January 2023 after the city’s request for a $182 million federal grant was rejected.

“The A’s disappointed us,” Preston said. “They had no intention of staying. It was all a joke.”

Gentry, who has a heart condition, said she doesn’t know how she’ll afford her medication in the period before the 2025 baseball season, when she’ll start a concessions job at Oracle Park. Without health insurance, the cost of the medication will jump from a $5 co-pay every two months to $200, she said.

“I been here working hard for you guys, and the only thing you can tell us we’re getting nothing at all,” Gentry said. “It’s like they just spit in my face.”