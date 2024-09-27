That’s the bad news for the 49ers (1-2). The good news is that Brock Purdy is their quarterback, and they’re playing the New England Patriots (1-2) — who haven’t been a good team on either side of the ball — at home Sunday.

Until demonstrated otherwise, the San Francisco 49ers are a team that must win on the fuel of its offense. That’s what two consecutive losses have suggested, and the likely season-ending injury to defensive tackle Javon Hargrave — which compromises the pass rush of an already struggling defense — might underscore that reality.

But it’s Purdy’s offense that has the best chance to kick things into overdrive. The quarterback and receiver Jauan Jennings dazzled in last week’s loss, and the unit is now in line to return some firepower. Tight end George Kittle will be back from his hamstring injury. Receiver Deebo Samuel, who’s working back from a calf strain, also moved well at Friday’s practice. So Purdy may have two stars back at his disposal against New England.

So for the 49ers defense, this game against quarterback Jacoby Brissett and possibly rookie Drake Maye is a chance to correct course a week after allowing too many big passing plays to Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford. New England, with bruising backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, is also a run-heavy team, so the 49ers have a prime opportunity to apply promised adjustments in that part of their defense.

Samuel and Kittle are two of the 49ers’ top weapons after the catch. Their absence has been felt statistically, as the team ranks dead last in yards after the catch per reception, despite consistently leading the league in years prior.

49ers yards after catch per completion, NFL ranks

Clearly, there remains meat on the bone for the 49ers.

“George, Deebo, and Christian [McCaffrey] are three of the best in the NFL at [yards after catch], so that doesn’t help anything,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. “We haven’t had any big screens, which is big, too. But we need to get going with more of that.”

The Patriots’ biggest defensive threat is second-year edge rusher Keion White. He’s racked up five sacks and 12 pressures through just three games and is set to work against multiple spots of the 49ers’ offensive line.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Shanahan said. “Him on the inside is scary, too.”

The 49ers may be without star left tackle Trent Williams, who came into work Friday with a sore toe and was unable to practice because of it. He’s listed as questionable at a rather inopportune time — the 49ers were displeased with how they protected Purdy against the Rams relative to the season’s first two games.

“The bottom line is it wasn’t as productive of a day for us in pass [protection],” offensive line coach Chris Foerster said Thursday.

Purdy, though, has shown even greater escapability in the pocket than over his first two seasons, allowing for the 49ers to keep moving the ball even amid imperfect conditions.

The most recent challenge has been an influx of three-man pass rushes. The 49ers have faced those more than any other team, and the Patriots might employ a similar strategy to help their languishing pass defense, which ranks No. 28 in EPA/play.

Three-man pass rushes have corresponded with the 49ers facing a high rate of eight-man coverage units. Purdy, as a result, has had to strain unusually hard to find open receivers. His average time from snap to release is 3.05 seconds, the second-longest in the NFL. He’s also thrown into tight windows more than 23% of the time. That’s also the second-highest rate in the league, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Despite that, Purdy ranks No. 4 in EPA per drop back, an indication that he’s ultimately handling three-man rushes and other defensive strategies well.

“My antenna’s up once I feel that kind of stuff happening,” Purdy said. “And knowing that I’m probably going to have to move around here and find some open space, either use my legs or hit someone off-schedule.”