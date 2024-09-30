Farhan Zaidi lost the plot, so it’s Buster Posey’s Giants now

Posey, Johnson, and Bob Melvin are scheduled to speak to the media Tuesday, so we’ll get more answers then. Melvin’s presence is an obvious sign that he’ll stay on as manager. And maybe it’s a hint that some of the weird roster yo-yoing this season was an indication that he and Zaidi, who came in as close associates, weren’t always on the same page.



The Giants obviously need a nuts-and-bolts baseball executive to assist Posey, who has no experience in management. (There was no announcement about GM Pete Putila. He’s likely a candidate to remain in the job, but I’d guess he’s very unlikely to retain that position.) And there’ll be no mystery in that search now. The lieutenant will probably get the general manager’s title but will report to Posey.



It’s all Posey. It’s all streamlined. Nobody’s guessing. And Posey not only understands the Giants’ culture, he helped create most of it.



I think that’ll be the main message Tuesday and for the rest of this era. Though I shake my head at overt PR campaigns almost as much as Zaidi does, it’s necessary at this moment. The Giants need to earn back the faith of their huge fan base. They need to connect on all intellectual and emotional levels. And they’re doing it with somebody who will not and cannot be identified with any other team.



Zaidi was an outsider who was never beloved by Giants fans and never seemed to care about it. There was always something respectable about his muted disdain for the hoarier parts of Giants fandom. I appreciated that, even in this tense season, Zaidi pushed back against some of this baseball romanticism. But if you’re going to hold yourself that separate from the traditions and folklore that have made this such a rich franchise, you’d better win a lot of games to keep fans lining up to buy tickets. If you don’t, there will be questions and eventually, a firing.



Can Posey get this team back into the playoffs? Nobody knows. But I don’t think he’ll tear up the entire front office and roster. I think he’ll try to build from it — for instance, I doubt he’ll junk the entire analytical operation. I suspect he’ll hire a young GM with experience in metrics and other facets of evaluation. I know Posey respects Logan Webb, Patrick Bailey, and several other players on this roster.



But there will be changes. I would guess that the long line of DH–platoon players that Zaidi always loved to acquire won’t be continued. Wilmer Flores was a great signing, but the production was going to last only so long. LaMonte Wade Jr. was a good acquisition, but he’s likely topped out. Let other teams build their lineups with these kinds of guys. The Giants need stars. Now they’ve got one at the top of the organizational chart.