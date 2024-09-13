Tim Kawakami is a columnist at The Standard. He is one of the deans of sports journalism, both locally and nationally, having covered teams in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia for the past 35 years. He helped launch The Athletic Bay Area in 2017 and served as editor-in-chief and a columnist, while also hosting his podcast, “The TK Show.” Tim was previously a sports columnist and beat writer at the San Jose Mercury News, the Los Angeles Times, and Philadelphia Daily News. He is a Bay Area native, born in Oakland, and raised in San Francisco and Burlingame. He now lives in Mission Bay, just a quick walk from the homes of the Warriors and Giants.