Tenderloin ‘graffiti blitz’: Before and after photos show huge cleaning effort

The image shows a split view of a brick wall with two barred windows. The left side is covered in colorful graffiti, while the right side is cleaned up.
The before and after of a wall that was repainted by the Tenderloin Community Benefit District. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
By Beki San Martin

It’s everywhere.

It’s on buildings, benches, street poles, garbage cans, and parking meters. Graffiti is synonymous with the beleaguered Tenderloin neighborhood, the epicenter of the city’s drug and homelessness crises.

But on Friday, a little slice of the TL — on Larkin, Hyde, Turk, and O’Farrell streets — got a good scrubbing.

Officials have dubbed the cleanup event the “graffiti blitz.” It was the first of its kind in the Tenderloin and the first organized by San Francisco’s Public Works Department with a Community Benefit District, nonprofit organizations that aim to improve the quality of life in neighborhoods across the city. The work was handled by staffers from both, along with an army of 70 volunteers and two paint-matching trucks.

The image shows a brick wall with windows, covered in colorful graffiti and tags. A concrete barrier with additional graffiti is in front of the wall.A beige brick wall with barred windows covered in graffiti has a white barricade and orange cone, labeled "UTCS," in front on the street.
A Willow Street building before and after repainting. | Emily Steinberger/The Standard

Crystal Watson, who lives in a shelter and works on the Tenderloin Community Benefit District’s city-funded Clean Team, is no stranger to the Groundhog Day feeling of leaving a sparkling street one day only to return the next to find it filthy.

When she’s working, she rolls her garbage bin, to which she has added incense to shield her from the foul stenches she encounters picking up feces, cigarette butts, and other trash. But on Friday, instead of the trash bin, she wielded a paintbrush.

A person wearing sunglasses, a beanie, and a blue vest paints over graffiti on a brick wall using a paint roller. They're in an urban alley with visible graffiti.
Crystal Watson, who works with the TLCBD, paints over graffiti in the Tenderloin. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard

Reaching her roller brush up the side of a building on Willow Street, she blanketed a tag in fresh yellow paint. To Watson, it’s important to do this work even with the looming threat that in a few days, the area might be covered in tags again. It’s about making the space beautiful for community members. An artist, Watson thinks people should be able to paint.

“Make it a mural. Make it an event, so it’s not just that ‘I’m juiced, I’m gonna go put my tags up,’ she said. “There are a lot of artists out here. I’m all for it. It just needs a designated location.”

A colorful graffiti-covered alleyway with vibrant designs in blue, pink, and yellow. A trash bin and "No Stopping" sign are visible.A textured brown wall with boarded sections, graffiti-tagged window, metal bars, a white concrete barrier, and parking signs in an urban alley.
Before and after photos of a building and its surroundings. | Emily Steinberger/The Standard

Mayor London Breed made an appearance, praising the Public Works Department for showing up in the Tenderloin “every single day” and characterizing the event as a celebration of the partnership with the TLCBD, which has been supercharged in the last year, according to Executive Director Kate Robinson.

A recent grant allowed the TLCBD to double its cleaning crew, according to Robinson, who praised Public Works Director Carla Short for her commitment to the neighborhood.

“Doing things like this and doing them consistently tells people that this is a neighborhood that is cared for,” Robinson said. “That is what reduces people tagging or treating this neighborhood like they do.”

A vibrant graffiti mural covers a brick wall, showcasing bold green and blue letters. Background tags and abstract designs add layers of urban artistry.A beige brick wall with barred windows featuring pink, white, and green graffiti. The ground is gray, and there's noticeable wear on the surface.
Staffers from the Public Works Department and TLCBD, with an army of volunteers, painted over the graffiti. | Emily Steinberger/The Standard

Volunteers from a number of community organizations, including the San Francisco Homeless Outreach Team, also known as Hot T, and Larkin Street Youth Services were deployed across the targeted blocks. A group of volunteers on Willow splayed out to paint buildings, many of which were small businesses completely covered in brightly colored graffiti, making sure to keep a mural of a bull intact.

Melvin Caldwell, a volunteer and outreach worker with Hot T, shook his head when asked how he felt about the Sisyphean task volunteers were carrying out. 

“At some point, they may stop tagging our community,” Caldwell said. “But in the meantime, if we can get rid of the graffiti, even if for a day, it’s worth it.”

Beki San Martin can be reached at bsanmartin@sfstandard.com

