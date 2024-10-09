A Tesla owner says the steering wheel locked up while he was driving Wednesday morning, forcing him to smash into the front of a Noe Valley corner store.

Raymond LaPointe told The Standard he was alone in his Model Y, which he has owned for three years, and was driving it manually when his steering wheel suddenly seized up. The collision with Noe Hill Market left him with scrapes but no other injuries.

“I don’t drive it that much. I’ve heard of other people having some issues, but I never experienced it. But now that it happened to me, I’m rattled — very rattled,” LaPointe said. “I bought the Tesla before I knew Elon Musk was an asshole. Now I don’t like the car.”

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has investigated issues with steering in Model 3 and Model Y Teslas. The company has recalled some of its vehicles and updated the software due to steering problems.