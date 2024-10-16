San Francisco submitted just one application — but could have submitted several more. The state does not disburse money unless local municipalities ask for it.

But SF’s take was dwarfed by that of six other cities and counties, which in some cases sought funding for more ambitious projects or submitted multiple proposals that were greenlit by state officials.

San Francisco scored $8 million to create an interim housing site in the Bayview with 60 tiny homes and 20 RV spaces, according to state documents obtained by The Standard.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom threw a splashy $130.7 million at local governments to help clear homeless camps. The cash came from the state’s Encampment Resolution Funding program, which awards grants to cities and counties to execute specific homelessness projects.

San Francisco may have lost out on millions of dollars in state funding to address homelessness — simply because it didn’t ask for more.

Sacramento won $18.2 million for two projects. The city of Los Angeles won $11.4 million, also for two projects. San Bernardino County won $11 million for a sweeping plan to put as many as 105 people in permanent housing.

Meanwhile, Carlsbad, with an approximate homeless population of 112, got $3 million for a project that could, in theory, house its entire encampment population.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which reviews the grant applications, said cities are welcome to submit multiple proposals — there’s no limit. In the worst case, the spokesperson said, the state will offer feedback based on the publicly available rubric and tell cities to resubmit in the next round of funding.

Each of the 18 local governments that won grants in the latest round got the exact amount they asked for, state documents show. Eight proposals were denied. Notably, Oakland and Stockton did not apply for funding.

San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, which was responsible for the funding applications, said it targeted just one grant because “only one project met the narrow timeline requirements.”

A spokesperson did not elaborate when asked what those timeline requirements were but noted that the city received a total of $17.2 million for two projects in two previous rounds of funding.

“We look forward to another opportunity to pursue additional grant funding in 2025,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Mayor London Breed — whose office did not have direct oversight of the grant proposal — touted plummeting tent counts and said Homelessness and Supportive Housing “requested funding that is based off of a formula the state implements.”

The spokesperson did not reply when asked what formula she was referring to.