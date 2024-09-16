“In the rare case that the client does not want us to contact any family or friends, we can check their connection in another way, say receipt of benefits in another California county or by showing a document that connects them to that destination,” the homelessness department said.



Mayor London Breed’s office said in a statement that the bus ticket initiative is just one part of the city’s larger homelessness strategy.



“A so-called ‘busing war’ sounds like a phrase made up by activists who oppose the city’s efforts to bring people indoors,” Jeff Cretan, Breed’s spokesperson, said in a statement. “The city works carefully with each individual seeking this service to ensure they have a safe place to return to.”