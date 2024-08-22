Humboldt ‘dismayed’ with SF homeless bus program. Turns out they bus people here too

Humboldt County officials voted Tuesday to send a letter raising the alarm about San Francisco’s plans to bus homeless people out of the city.

San Francisco recently ramped up its effort to offer homeless people bus tickets out of town as part of its Journey Home program. Humboldt is among the top three California counties requested as destinations. County supervisors learned of this from reporting in The Standard.

“We were dismayed to learn that our small, rural county was among the top three destinations in the state where people experiencing homelessness were sent by the program,” states a draft of the letter to San Francisco Mayor London Breed that can be seen on the Humboldt County website.

Los Angeles and Sacramento counties are the two other most popular California destinations, according to SF’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing and the Human Services Agency.

But new data obtained by The Standard from Humboldt’s own relocation program show that the county’s homeless people were bused to San Francisco on four occasions between October and March. Since August 2023, Humboldt has also sent homeless people to other Bay Area locations, such as San Rafael, Napa County, Santa Cruz, and Petaluma.