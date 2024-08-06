San Francisco’s program to send homeless people out of town — which ramped up Thursday with an order from Mayor London Breed — is nothing new.

Since August 2022, the city has sent at least 857 homeless people to other states and California counties.

While the city is unable to say where hundreds have gone through its longstanding Homeward Bound program, newly obtained data from the Journey Home program — which launched in September 2023 — show 27% of 92 clients were sent to other California counties.



The Journey Home program does not require clients to have a home where they are being sent, according to officials. But they must prove some connection to the area, such as a previous address.