“I met Angie one day because she was using her power tools,” Burke said. “I was trying to take a nap, and she said, ‘You might want to move, because we’re making a lot of noise.’ ”

Once a garbage-strewn strip alongside the 101 Freeway embankment, the garden where Burke sometimes bedded down was being transformed into a greenway by a coalition of neighbors led by Portola resident Angie Matt, an architect. It’s now filled with redwood saplings, a 16-foot Gothic-style gate and the half-buried chassis of a ’60s sedan.

Only a couple of years ago, Brad Burke was an unhoused, unemployed meth user who was sleeping in and around a community garden in Portola. A former fitness instructor, he had made several attempts to get sober, but none succeeded, even after he faced a few brushes with death.

With the help of the Portola community’s volunteers and clinicians at San Francisco’s integrated medical and social services clinic HealthRIGHT 360 , Burke saw his prospects began to change. Today, at 39, he is sober and fit, with brand-new teeth. He’s living on Treasure Island and working as a security guard. He fills text replies with upbeat emojis and responds to a simple “How are you today?” with an irrepressible “I’m doing great!”

When his blanket was stolen, Matt gave him another one. Through her, Burke met a small network of volunteer-minded people willing to help him turn his life around — not unlike the way they had turned the formerly derelict Caltrans property into a park.

He moved out of the way, but because it was a relatively secluded spot, continued to sleep there. He started hanging out more during the day, exchanging greetings with the neighbors and, over time, looking to help. Matt saw in Burke a cheerful guy who was eager to contribute. He was down on his luck and often inebriated but physically strong and unwilling to ask for anything.

In a city where the homelessness crisis seems never-ending, Brad Burke is the rarest of success stories: a man teetering at the point of no return, helped to his feet through the sustained intervention of a constellation of do-gooders and professionals who took the time to care.

‘If I keep doing this, it’s going to kill me’

Like many people who have overcome struggles with substance abuse, Burke had a path that was not linear. The native of upstate New York hitchhiked to San Francisco when he was 21, working as a trainer and lifeguard before finding a job at Max Muscle Nutrition, a store in the Castro. For a period, he lived on Ocean Avenue, in a tumultuous relationship with a long-term girlfriend. “That’s why I picked up all these bad habits, ended up homeless and doing drugs and got around all these bad people,” he said.

Over time, he turned to meth. At one point, he was shooting it. He quit and relapsed several times, gradually becoming estranged from his family, who had adopted him in infancy, along with his biological brother.

At some point, he managed to quit meth for good, only to turn to drinking — specifically, Steel Reserve 211, a malt liquor with a high alcohol content. “I was drinking 211 at 6 and 7 in the morning,” he said. “And I was like, ‘If I keep doing this, it’s going to kill me.’” For a while, he was hanging out with a group of meth users near the Lowe’s store on Bayshore Boulevard but soured on their company. He ended up sleeping rough in Portola.

In the early days of his acquaintance with Matt, Burke was often drunk. According to her, their conversations were not very deep. Even so, volunteers in the greenway took an immediate liking to him. Dee Derisse, who owns Hey Neighbor, a cafe on Burrows Street next to the garden, would see Burke as they started work for the day. The cafe staff were fine with him sleeping in the garden, as long as he moved before the start of business and cleaned up after himself.