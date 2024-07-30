According to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, the measuring stick was used in “good faith efforts to address complaints of blocked sidewalks” by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy’s Homeless Engagement Assistance Response Team, or HEART.

It seems like outreach workers found a relatively effortless way to ensure right-of-way access in response to citizen concerns. But almost as soon as The Standard reached out to learn more, the city stopped using the sticks — and offered only vague reasons why.

In response to other complaints, the city-dispatched crews moved tents before placing the stick on adjacent sidewalks, photographing it for evidence and closing the 311 cases.

In some cases, the city-hired nonprofit outreach workers used the stick to resolve 311 complaints about sidewalk access, presenting the photos as evidence that pedestrians were able to pass.

Outreach workers responded to at least a dozen encampment-related service requests to the city’s 311 complaint hotline last week by taking pictures of tents, or people lying on sidewalks, next to a heavy-duty 4-foot contractor’s level.

Based on feedback The Standard elicited from the neighborhood, some felt the measuring sticks reduced people to obstructions and treated a humanitarian issue as a technicality.

Tyler didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the more effective approach.

“HEART teams tested the use of meter sticks in an effort to address complaints of blocked sidewalks,” Tyler said. “However, we have found more effective ways to maintain ADA compliance for neighbors in need and continue to maintain strong relationships with unhoused neighbors and discontinued the practice.”

Kirkpatrick Tyler, Urban Alchemy’s chief of government and community affairs, affirmed that outreach workers were testing the sticks to ensure Americans with Disabilities Act-required clearance, but have since stopped the practice.

Mayor London Breed’s recent promise to ramp up encampment sweeps has only heightened concerns by advocates for the homeless about the city deputizing outreach teams for code enforcement.

“That’s not cool,” said Chip, who refused to provide his full name. “I’d be pretty upset if I woke up to that. It’d make me feel like a pawn in the game.”

Chip, a 51-year-old homeless man smoking on a recent afternoon on Willow Street, said he thinks the practice is dehumanizing.

The city didn’t say when HEART started using the measuring sticks.

But on Friday morning, after The Standard quizzed San Francisco’s emergency management division about the practice, a spokesperson said the department had stopped using the stick.

Just two hours earlier, a case was closed with the help of a measuring stick. There were no further examples of the tool’s use by publication time.

Advocates for homeless people have alleged that HEART is more focused on clearing sidewalks than on connecting people to services.



In March, the most recent data immediately available, HEART responded to 1,303 incidents and placed one person in a shelter, referred four to an emergency shelter and placed two in a triage center.

The city defended the outreach teams as well-intentioned, explaining that they have to balance multiple pressing issues at once.