“It’s hard to explain to people what it was like growing up in San Francisco, and I actually seldom try,” she told me. “It was a fun place to be a teenager but very dark in a lot of ways, and a lot of my friends have a policy of never talking about it because if you mention it to people, they just think you’re making it up, and they don’t believe you.”

Yet it is her often complicated relationship with San Francisco — like the love for an absent parent — that has shaped much of her work. Her youthful adventures and misadventures in 1980s San Francisco continue to crop up in her novels, even those set far from the cookie-cutter grid of the Sunset, and capture the emotional disillusionment that only an expat can feel.

Now a resident of Echo Park in Los Angeles, Kushner, 56, returned to the Inner Sunset last week, taking The Standard on a two-hour walk through her old neighborhood. As she took in the changed scenery, she reflected on the rough and rowdy streets of San Francisco in the 1980s, the Tenderloin as a spiritual locus, and her critically acclaimed new novel, “Creation Lake.”

It was 1979, and Kushner, who had just moved from sleepy Eugene, Ore., hadn’t been in her new Inner Sunset home for two months yet. “I was free because my parents never had any rules,” said Kushner, one of contemporary fiction’s most acclaimed authors. “I learned the bus system very quickly.”

In her first week at Herbert Hoover Middle School, an 11-year-old Rachel Kushner made a friend who asked her to accompany her downtown to help find her sister. The two took the N Judah to Market Street to see the classmate’s sister working as a prostitute.

I met her on what felt like the city’s first fall day. We had decaf coffee at Art’s Cafe on Irving and 9th Avenue, because 2 p.m. is too late for Kushner to take caffeine — and because Art’s is “one of the places here that’s been here since we moved here,” she reminisced.

As we walked, I heard the real stories behind anecdotes Kushner has immortalized in her books over the years. She told me about the time, at age 12, that she took acid and PCP at Ocean Beach, stopping at the 7-Eleven on 46th and Judah to buy a Butterfinger. “I took a bite of it, and it just turned to sand in my mouth,” she said. “It was the most unpleasant drug experience, and so I just gave it to the character.”

Said character is Romy Hall, the 29-year-old protagonist from Kushner’s 2018 novel “The Mars Room.” Hall narrates portions of the book while serving two life sentences at a California prison, ruminating on her childhood in a brutal San Francisco.

As Kushner spoke of taking off her shoes at Fisherman’s Wharf to beg for money from tourists, I was reminded of her book, “The Hard Crowd: Essays 2000–2020,” a series of vignettes and reflections from her life growing up in San Francisco.

Set in the South of France, "Creation Lake," features an unforgiving spy-for-hire on her mission to surveil a group of eco-terrorists. | Source: Courtesy Simon & Schuster

A master of capturing the in-between moments of a person’s life, Kushner’s most visceral scenes come during car and bus rides, in moments of intense contemplation, and when a narrative switches from one character’s perspective to another’s, whether by email or by sewage pipe.

Inspired by a childhood spent transferring on Muni, her ability to breathe life into these small, liminal moments is perhaps most apparent in her fourth and most recent novel, “Creation Lake,” a spy novel and thriller published by Scribner in September, which has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize and longlisted for the National Book Award.

Kushner moved to 8th and Irving when she was a preteen with her parents and older brother, driving down from Oregon in a 1958 Volvo 544. Kushner’s parents were academics, and although they participated in Eugene’s growing but relatively subdued hippie movement, what awaited them in San Francisco was something much larger, darker, and out of control.

“My parents were in this hippie world, as in they went to parties with people on mushrooms and stuff like that, but not like a kind of Tenderloin-type hard scene,” Kushner said amidst the melting butter and frying eggs of Art’s. “Eugene was extreme townie culture, and everybody was getting into hard drugs. It just sort of seemed like you get into the teenage years and there’s not a whole lot to do besides push boundaries. As it turns out, San Francisco is kind of like that, too.”