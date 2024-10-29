They banished sex work with barriers. Now they’ve got new problems

Shotwell Street residents appear to be experiencing buyer’s remorse after the installation of barriers designed to impede the sex trade.

Shotwell became a magnet for sex workers and their clients after Capp Street residents had barriers installed near their homes to deter rampant prostitution and cruising that peaked in the early morning, generating noise, traffic and crime.

But with prostitution now banished from Shotwell, neighbors are encountering new difficulties: trapped delivery trucks and restricted access to their homes. Some motorists have even resorted to driving on the sidewalk to bypass the barriers.

Steven Gaynes, a five-year Shotwell resident, said he’s been trapped in his garage multiple times on afternoons when delivery trucks get stuck on the street.