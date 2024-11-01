“You’re telling me I’m under arrest for sitting outside?” Markael Raybon asked as police placed him in handcuffs.



“Yes, you’re under arrest for having an illegal encampment,” officer Alejandro Tiffer replied as he put Raybon in the back of a patrol car.



“It’s already happening,” Tiffer continued. “You’re already in handcuffs, and you’re sitting in the back of my car.”



These events are seen in a newly released video, obtained by homeless advocate Hazel Williams through a public records request, showing Raybon’s confusion as police arrested him for sitting in a tent under the Central Freeway on July 30 — the day a crackdown on homelessness began.

His arrest marked the first of more than 270 since a court order restricting San Francisco’s ability to clear homeless encampments was lifted on July 30.

The video highlights a quirk of the city’s sweeps policy: While homeless people can be placed under arrest for refusing to accept shelter, they can also be arrested for having shelter and being in a tent on the street.

Police detained Raybon in the police car for roughly 20 minutes before releasing him, the video shows. An officer can be heard reprimanding Raybon for his sidewalk tent because he already has a city-funded shelter bed.

“You’re already housed. That means you shouldn’t be out here on the streets,” the officer said.

“So I’m supposed to be under arrest because I’ve got a house?” Raybon responded. “You’re telling me I can’t come outside?”