San Francisco’s crackdown on homeless encampments has seen arrests of unhoused people skyrocket, as the lowest tent count in months was recorded in the Tenderloin, new data obtained by The Standard show.
As of Monday, police had arrested 215 homeless people during encampment clearings since Aug. 1, when the city intensified its enforcement of anti-camping laws, according to the mayor’s office.
Roughly 80% of the arrests were for illegal lodging; the remainder were for outstanding warrants or issues such as drug use and possession or providing a false identity.
An analysis by The Standard shows police have more than quadrupled the number of monthly illegal lodging arrests and citations. Officers issued 15 such citations in June, 20 in July, 72 in August, and 86 through the first three weeks of September, according to city data.
Mayor London Breed announced her intention to impose criminal penalties against homeless people who refuse shelter following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that enabled widespread enforcement. In a statement Monday, her office said the city continues to offer resources for those who are homeless but is taking a tougher approach on tents.
There were 26 tents counted in the Tenderloin on Saturday, the fewest since May 1, when the Tenderloin Community Benefit District started conducting a daily survey. At that time, the number was in the upper 70s. The number has fluctuated daily since the group started the count; on Monday, there were 29.
“San Francisco will always lead with compassion and offer shelter, ways for unhoused people to connect with their support networks, and services to those on the streets,” Breed’s office said in a statement. “But we cannot, and will not, just let people remain in tents if they refuse our offers.”
Jeff Cretan, the mayor’s spokesperson, said those arrested for illegal lodging are typically released on the scene. No information was provided on how many homeless people were booked into jail. In early August, Breed issued a directive to offer homeless people bus tickets out of town before other services, but the initiative has yet to ramp up.
Where have homeless people gone?
Despite the increase in arrests, the number of people checking into shelters has dropped slightly since Aug. 1. The city hasn’t released data on where homeless people have been moved.
But those living on the streets who spoke to The Standard say the sweeps have forced them into hiding, with some finding creative ways to evade enforcement.
Jahlil Sinogui, who’s been homeless in San Francisco for three months, put his belongings on wheels with the use of a city trash bin.
During the day, he collects cans and bottles to exchange for cash, wheeling the recycling bin for miles to earn a few bucks, he said. At night, he finds a quiet corner out of public view, where he hopes to avoid law enforcement and thieves.
“I’ve been trying to hold onto this for dear life,” Sinogui said, gesturing to his bags of empty cans and bottles. “I’m striving to just stay above water.”
In SoMa, a community of homeless people has gathered in an empty lot under the Central Freeway. The group believes it can avoid scrutiny from city workers because the land is owned by the state transportation agency Caltrans. The encampment survived a clearing last week by the city.
Pierre Byrd, an encampment resident, said he’s originally from the Fillmore neighborhood. He fell behind on rent four years ago and has been homeless ever since, he said.
Byrd was fixing a bike tire as his tent neighbors cooked on a barbecue when The Standard visited Tuesday. He said he tries to avoid the city’s outreach operations because the promises for housing lead nowhere. The enforcement operations, he argued, seem counterproductive and performative.
“They need to lower the rent; they know that’s where the problem is,” Byrd said. “I’m born and raised here, so I’m not going anywhere.”
Byrd said a Caltrans representative informed the group it would be allowed to stay on the empty lot until Oct. 5. The agency did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.
Hebing Marin, who has been homeless since he lost his job as a chef during the pandemic, said his encampment was cleared every week before he moved to the Caltrans lot. Still, he said he feels safer on the streets than in a city-funded shelter, where he once had belongings stolen.
“I did my taxes for 25 years, and I don’t get help with nothing,” Marin said. “At least out here I can watch my stuff.”