San Francisco’s crackdown on homeless encampments has seen arrests of unhoused people skyrocket, as the lowest tent count in months was recorded in the Tenderloin, new data obtained by The Standard show.

As of Monday, police had arrested 215 homeless people during encampment clearings since Aug. 1, when the city intensified its enforcement of anti-camping laws, according to the mayor’s office.



Roughly 80% of the arrests were for illegal lodging; the remainder were for outstanding warrants or issues such as drug use and possession or providing a false identity.