A man became impaled while climbing a fence Tuesday morning near Highway 101.

San Francisco Fire Department officers responded just after 9 a.m. to reports of a traumatic injury in Potrero Hill. A man in his 40s had “impaled himself somewhere in the groin area” while trying to get over a spike-tipped fence near the intersection of Kansas and 22nd streets, Fire Department spokesperson Mariano Elias said.

Elias said the Heavy Rescue team decided to cut the fence, rather than remove the man from it. While they were lowering the man, the cut piece of metal fence fell from the wound. Paramedics wrapped the wound and transported the man to San Francisco General Hospital.