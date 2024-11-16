Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Bhangra, beats and glow-in-the-dark hula hoops: Diwali festival lights up SF

A dancer in vibrant traditional attire twirls, showcasing a wide, flowing magenta skirt under bright stage lights, creating a dynamic and colorful scene.
San Francisco’s first official Diwali celebration featured traditional Punjabi folk dancers, among other performers. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

City Hall glowed pink and yellow as San Francisco rang in the Festival of Lights with dancing, feasting and glow-in-the-dark hula-hooping.

The Bhangra & Beats Night Market’s Diwali celebration — the city’s first official observance of the Indian holiday — drew thousands of people Friday to Battery and Clay streets in downtown, which crackled with fireworks, flickering clay lamps and grills cooking up fragrant South Asian fare.

A person with curly hair spins a colorful LED hula hoop on a street at night, wearing a sparkly black outfit, surrounded by a blurred crowd.
Fennel Doyle dances with some of the colorful, glow-in-the-dark hula hoops that were available for anyone to play with. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard
A vibrant scene shows a musician playing a colorful drum as an enthusiastic crowd raises their hands and enjoys the lively atmosphere.
Attendees dance in front of one of two stages at the Diwali celebration. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard
A group of dancers in vibrant pink, gold-trimmed skirts and floral-patterned tops perform energetically, their hands raised, against a backdrop of colorful stage lights.
Dancers take the stage in eye-catching pink-and-gold hues. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard
People are dancing on a street with blue and purple lights. A person in a yellow jacket stands out in the crowd. There are barriers and a bicycle nearby.
People dance to traditional Punjabi folk music. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard

The event culminated the Bhangra & Beats season, which drew more than 34,000 people to the Financial District over the course of three installments this year, according to the Mayor’s Office.

It also marked the 20th anniversary of one of the impresarios, Non Stop Bhangra, a collective that produces events showcasing traditional Punjabi folk music and dance.

Non Stop Bhangra spearheaded the South Asian-themed market initiative with cultural production studio Into the Streets and the city’s Office of Economic Development.

The street party on Friday brought out the biggest crowds yet in the event series thanks to the draw of Diwali — and an all-Indian music lineup headlined by Bhangra celebrity DJ Frenzy.

Ranjan Dey, the chef and owner of New Delhi restaurant — a legacy San Francisco business — said he couldn’t think of a better way to close out another Bhangra & Beats season.

“Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and triumph of good over evil,” he said. “This first ever official Diwali celebration in San Francisco is history in the making.”

A lively night concert with people dancing and raising their hands. Bright stage lights and city buildings illuminate the scene as a performer engages with the crowd.
People came from far and wide to watch the all-Indian musical lineup, which featured some of the biggest names in Bhangra. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard
A sparkling, intricately embroidered white dress on a hanger is displayed at a market stall. It's surrounded by various colorful, patterned fabrics.
A sparkling white outfit caught the attention of many passersby. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard
A street vendor at a night event sells glowing balloons and wears a Pikachu hoodie. People walk by under city lights, giving the scene a lively, festive atmosphere.
A street vendor hawks glowing Mickey Mouse balloons and Pikachu beanies. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard
People are browsing a vibrant outdoor market stall at night, with garlands of marigold flowers hanging and various jewelry items displayed on tables.
Women browse some of the artisan jewelry at one of the vendor stands. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard
The image shows a row of colorful, intricately embroidered clothes hanging on a rack. The fabrics are vibrant, featuring reds, greens, blues, and gold designs.
About 20 vendors sold a range of South Asian goods and food, including vibrant and intricately crafted traditional clothing. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard
A person in traditional attire holds glowing lotus-shaped candles. The outfit is richly patterned with a maroon drape and sparkling jewelry.
A festival performer holds a lotus-shaped light before she steps onto the stage. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard
A man in an apron grills skewers of meat on a large outdoor barbecue at night, surrounded by smoky air and a curious crowd behind metal barriers.
Rounak Dumra grills skewers at an Indian barbecue stand that turned out to be one of the most sought-after of the night. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard
A vibrant night scene shows a crowded street market event with performers on stage, colorful lights, and a backdrop of city buildings at night.
Thousands of people flocked to Battery and Clay for the festivities. | Source: Cynthia Ammann for The Standard

