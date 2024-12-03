Snowflake Inc. has agreed to sublease roughly 773,000 square feet of office space in Menlo Park at the newly built Menlo Gateway, the company confirmed.

The deal, combined with other leases in the Bay Area and Washington state, makes the fast-growing cloud software company one of the largest, most active office tenants since the pandemic.

Snowflake was founded in San Mateo and went public in 2020. Shortly after, it announced that it was going “headquarter-less” and designated Bozeman, Montana, the home of its former CEO, as its principal executive base.