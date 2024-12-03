Snowflake Inc. has agreed to sublease roughly 773,000 square feet of office space in Menlo Park at the newly built Menlo Gateway, the company confirmed.
The deal, combined with other leases in the Bay Area and Washington state, makes the fast-growing cloud software company one of the largest, most active office tenants since the pandemic.
Snowflake was founded in San Mateo and went public in 2020. Shortly after, it announced that it was going “headquarter-less” and designated Bozeman, Montana, the home of its former CEO, as its principal executive base.
Despite that, the company has been doubling down on its Bay Area office presence. On top of the roughly 200,000 square feet it has in San Mateo, Snowflake in 2022 tripled its presence in Dublin from 40,000 to 153,000 square feet.
The latest deal in Menlo Park involves a sublease of the three-building campus — located at 100 to 190 Independence Drive and 101 to 155 Constitution Drive — from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, which pre-leased the project while it was under construction.
A spokesperson said the company intends to relocate its San Mateo-based employees to the new campus in the second quarter of next year.
Menlo Gateway is majority-owned by local office developer Bohannon Companies; Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management purchased a minority stake in 2022.
The deal caps off nearly 1 million square feet of new office leases signed this year by Snowflake. In April, the company snapped up 300,000 square feet in Bellevue, Washington, also from Meta.
Last month, Snowflake bolstered its AI position by announcing a partnership with Anthropic to bring the company’s Claude model onto its platform.