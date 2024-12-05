Millions of people in the Bay Area and along the West Coast were placed under a brief — yet alarming — tsunami warning Thursday morning following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California.

BART temporarily shut down the Transbay Tube, and Muni halted some transit routes due to the warning as officials told people to get away from the coast. The warning was canceled after the threat of the big wave passed. However, the quake — the second-most powerful to strike the U.S. in more than a decade — caused damage in Humboldt County.