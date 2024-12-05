Skip to main content
The tsunami that wasn’t: Photos of 7.0 earthquake that sparked warning

A 7.0-magnitude quake caused damage Thursday in Humboldt County and sparked a brief tsunami warning in the Bay Area. | Source: Dylan McNeill/The Times-Standard/AP Photo
By The Standard Staff

Millions of people in the Bay Area and along the West Coast were placed under a brief — yet alarming — tsunami warning Thursday morning following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California.

BART temporarily shut down the Transbay Tube, and Muni halted some transit routes due to the warning as officials told people to get away from the coast. The warning was canceled after the threat of the big wave passed. However, the quake — the second-most powerful to strike the U.S. in more than a decade — caused damage in Humboldt County.

In the Bay Area, people watched and waited near the shore for the tsunami that never came.

Drinks and other items cover the floor inside Hoby's Market and Deli in Scotia in Humboldt County. | Source: Dylan McNeill/The Times-Standard/AP Photo
Hasan Raza cleans up broken merchandise at E&J Liquors in Rio Dell. | Source: Savana Robinson/AP Photo
A drone view shows the shoreline in Pacifica following the tsunami warning. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
People return to the waterfront at Cesar Chavez Park in Berkeley after the tsunami warning is canceled. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
Broken bottles on the floor at E&J Liquors. | Source: Savana Robinson/AP Photo
Students are evacuated from Laurel Tree Charter School to Arcata High School in Humboldt County. | Source: Sage Alexander/The Times-Standard/AP Photo
A person watches the waves from a bluff at Fort Funston, just south of Ocean Beach. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
Humboldt's Shelter Cove General Store was closed temporarily after the earthquake struck. | Source: Shelter Cove General Store
Leslie Xu, left, and Deandre Huang take in the Bay Bridge from the Embarcadero waterfront. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
People gather on the stairs near Fillmore Street in San Francisco, looking out toward the bay. | Source: Payton Henson

