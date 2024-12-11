Prosecutors will not pursue murder or manslaughter, as they “did not have the evidence to show that there was an intent to kill or a conscious disregard for life,” the office said.

Thea Hopkins, 44, has been charged with assault and battery resulting in great bodily injury in connection with the July 3, 2023, incident on Third Street in the Bayview, the San Francisco district attorney’s office announced Wednesday. Hopkins is accused of shoving 63-year-old Yanfang Wu to the ground near a bus stop, causing her to hit her head. Wu died two days later.

A woman suspected of pushing a Chinese immigrant to her death is facing criminal charges more than a year after San Francisco police deemed the incident an accident.

The charges come more than 17 months after Wu’s death.

“I would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department for their thorough investigation,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. “I would also like to thank the public for their patience as the investigation unfolded and trust in my office to make an appropriate charging decision based on the facts and the law.”

Hopkins was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. She remained in custody.

Kathleen Natividad, a deputy public defender representing Hopkins, has previously denied that the 2023 incident was criminal, emphasizing that law enforcement had carefully reviewed the evidence and deemed it an accident.