‘This is my f***ing home!’: Pool hall diehards react to closure news

Family Billiards has a feel that only a 60-year-old pool hall can.

Vintage movie posters line one wall, as neon signs advertising pool and beer buzz outside. Low lighting illuminates 17 pristine tables clothed in blue felt, most of them nine feet long. Many regulars are old-timers who started playing more pool in their retirement.

It’s been this way, more or less, since it opened in 1965. But now, San Francisco’s oldest pool hall is in danger of closing.

When The Standard visited on Thursday night, even the diehard league players hadn’t heard the news.

“What?” pool player Cameron Combs exclaimed. “This is my fucking home!”

Sporting a flat cap on his head and an SF tattoo on his neck, Combs said he had been at Family Billiards almost every day for the last three years. Combs, who collects disability insurance and does not work, said pool was the biggest thing in his life.