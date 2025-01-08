But he’s feeling optimistic: “We did have a pretty big change in management during the last local election,” he said, citing the new mayor and shake-up on the Board of Supervisors .

“That’s a made-up story, but it’s not too far off from what a lot of people experienced,” Always said. “The main reason tourism is down is because there were too many Bobs and Janices.”

The unlucky duo suffers all the cliche disasters: having their car broken into and their luggage stolen, witnessing sidewalk drug use, browsing a ransacked Walgreens, and stepping in poop. When friends back home ask about the trip, the couple warn them never to visit San Francisco.

When ukulele-wielding tour guide Clyde Always reaches for an anecdote about the last few gloomy tourism seasons in San Francisco, he uses the example of Bob and Janice, a fictitious couple from rural Iowa who saved up to visit the city — only for chaos to reign.

Perception has a funny way of leading reality. Thanks to a continued uptick in international travel and a packed calendar of high-profile events, 2025 is slated to be the year the important tourism industry finally starts shedding the baggage of San Francisco’s reputation problem and thrives again.

“We’ve been so caught up fighting this from a public relations perspective,” said Anna Marie Presutti, the newly appointed CEO of SF Travel, the city’s official marketing organization. “But San Francisco doesn’t get awarded events like the [NBA] All-Star Game or Super Bowl if it’s not a top-tier city.

“This year feels like our moment,” she added. “We’re finally putting our best lipstick on and are getting ready for the big dance.”

There are already 59% more events slated for the Moscone Center than there were last year, equivalent to 659,700 nights in hotel rooms booked, according to SF Travel.

“Big dance” events include the aforementioned NBA All-Star Game and the Laver Cup tennis competition, the first time both are being held in San Francisco.