On the vacant floors of office space at the Ikea building, local cartoonist and teacher Cara Goldstein was thrilled to showcase her work on the white walls she said reminded her of the “MoMA but with meatballs.”

The 11th annual More Than 2 Blocks of Art street festival drew crowds over the weekend to more than 26 sites along the Fifth to Ninth street corridor of Market Street with installations at the Proper Hotel , the Hibernia , and an abandoned pawn shop, among others.

The sun shone brightly on Mid-Market on Saturday afternoon. The sidewalks were clean. Live music dotted each block. Hundreds of visitors ducked into storefronts to admire the work of local artists.

But just two months prior, the ability to hold the family-friendly event was in serious doubt.

“I’m thinking we should cancel this year’s [art walk] because Market Street is just so out of hand right now,” Tracy Everwine, executive director of the Mid-Market Community Benefit District, wrote in a July email to the city’s Department of Public Works. “We can’t invite people to walk between Ikea and Dolby with the current crime and safety issues and [SFMTA’s Better Market Street] construction impacts on top of that.”

The message, obtained by The Standard through a public records request, was the latest in a series of emails sent from Everwine and Ikea’s San Francisco-based executives to city officials, expressing frustration about the street conditions.

“Stevenson street is again in bad shape,” Ikea’s operations manager Ricardo Tapia wrote to the nonprofit Urban Alchemy, San Francisco Police Department, and the Mid-Market Business Association in a May email, alongside pictures of tents and people strung out in the alley behind the store. “One of our [workers] drove in today and could not [enter the garage] because of the conditions, so she drove to another garage to park.”