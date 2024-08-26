Some buyers are wealthy San Franciscans banding together to bet long on the city they love. Others are outsiders entering the market for the first time. Either way, the vast majority are paying all cash for debt-free positions and the potential for all the financial upside when the city bounces back.

In the last two years, office buyers have been snapping up recently renovated buildings that, in some cases, are going for a quarter of the pre-pandemic price.

While most observers see a crisis, a particular set of bargain hunters see an opportunity they cannot pass up.

“Our basic bet is that the market will greatly improve over the next five to 10 years,” said Greg Flynn, a local billionaire businessman who just partnered with another family-run real estate firm, Ellis Partners, to purchase a five-story Class B office building at 631 Howard St. for $36.4 million.

According to public records, the sale price was approximately 42% less than the $62 million paid by Atlanta-based Invesco in 2014. When the building was first marketed for sale earlier this year, the sellers were reportedly seeking a price north of $43 million.

Baked into the math is the fact that the property is fully leased to the likes of Finix, a software company, and SC Johnson, the maker of brands such as Glade and Windex. And although both tenants’ leases expire next year, the building’s location (on a major thoroughfare), Goldilocks size (not too big, not too small), and ready-to move-in interiors make it resilient in a downturn, Flynn said.

“Even if the office rebound turns out to only be a moderate one, we still do well,” he said. “Not only are we opportunistic investors who think it’s a good time in the cycle to buy, but also we feel like we have a civic obligation to participate in this city’s recovery.”