It’s just business, the saying goes. When an office building starts losing money in San Francisco, owners are usually quick to cut bait—eager to redeploy their capital toward more lucrative things like AI or multifamily housing.

Rare is the case when someone stays put, invests more money in a property and tries again. But Boston-based real estate firm Pembroke is doing just that with two buildings it acquired a decade ago at peak prices when big tech tenants leasing still dominated the market.

Despite the musical chairs amongst building owners playing out around town in the aftermath of the pandemic, Pembroke stayed committed to its projects, rewarding the tenants who stayed with building improvements and more concierge services.