Dreamforce effect? Photos show drug markets vanish from downtown haunts

Cops and city officials hail the effort as a success, pointing to the number of arrests and kilos of drugs seized. But neighbors’ perspectives and The Standard’s own visits to the nighttime scene in late August point to a different reality: Very little has changed.

While a multi-agency drug market crackdown has torn through downtown since spring 2023, swaths of users, dealers, and vendors have been regularly spotted around the infamous intersections of Sixth, Seventh, and Market streets — until this week.

The annual tech conference kicked off Tuesday, drawing around 45,000 visitors to San Francisco.

Dreamforce is back in full swing, and the drug markets of downtown San Francisco have been pushed south, away from the conference action, photos show.

Hours after Day One of Dreamforce wrapped, The Standard observed an increased police presence in Market Street’s usual problem zones. This appeared to have worked, as drug users had toddled off to SoMa, where they went about their business away from conference-goers’ eyes.

‘It’s there every night’

Juan Novella, who has lived near the plagued corners since 2006, said the drug markets occur nightly, but police patrols often scatter the crowds.

“It hasn’t gone away. It’s there every night,” said Novella. “They just leave when the police are here.”

Novella said he’s seen more cops outside his condo lately, with patrol vehicles parked outside Monday until midnight. But the crowd trickled back 15 minutes after police left, he said.

Most days, the 55-year-old doesn’t see any cops; the last time there was a presence was when Vice President Kamala Harris was in town in mid-August.