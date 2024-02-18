Chris was selling Sour Strips for $2 a pop on Thursday night. He complained that too many vendors sell candy for cheaper than he does, making it difficult for him to make any real money.

Chris isn’t new to the candy game, he said. After he first became homeless in 2008, he said he would dumpster dive behind the Union Square Ghiradelli store, finding entire cases of expired chocolate.



“I was living off that stuff,” Chris said. “Especially for people who do opiates, it really helps keep the edge off. It elevates the pleasure center of the brain.”