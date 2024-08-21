For September’s Portugal. The Man show, APE has booked Philadelphia soul and funk band Snacktime as the opener. Although it’s free, fans should RSVP , as Civic Center may reach capacity.

A politically active band since its formation in Wasilla, Alaska, more than 15 years ago, Portugal. The Man has been a staple on the festival circuit, with stops at the Sonoma Harvest Festival in 2022 and Bonnaroo in 2023, along with three Outside Lands appearances, most recently in 2018.