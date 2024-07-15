Some six weeks after it threw a hugely successful rave with DJs Fred Again and Skrillex in San Francisco’s Civic Center, promoter Another Planet Entertainment is set to bring thousands of electronic music fans to the Embarcadero for another show on July 21—and this one is completely free to attend.

The headliner is Dirtybird’s Sacha Robotti, a Belgian-born DJ and producer based in Los Angeles who’s played at Burning Man, Coachella and Lightning in a Bottle. Opening the afternoon will be a back-to-back set between Deron Delgado and Moody Jones. Two additional acts will be announced in the coming days.

The event, which kicks off at 2 p.m., is called “Back to Baysics,” and although it was announced on barely a week’s notice—much like the last show—it’s been in the works for some time. Another Planet is obliged to produce three large-scale events in and around downtown San Francisco in exchange for the right to throw an additional music festival in Golden Gate Park one week after Outside Lands, which the promoter also runs. This is the first of those shows. To make it happen, Another Planet is teaming up with Dirtybird Records, the house-and-techno label that grew out of a series of barbecues in Golden Gate Park almost 20 years ago.